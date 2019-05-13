Giants president Farhan Zaidi responds to pitcher Derek Holland's 'fake injury' claim
The rebuilding Giants are in the midst of a public front office vs player disagreement
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has publicly responded to left hander Derek Derek Holland's comments about his assertion that an injury he had earlier this season was "fake." Zaidi was hired as president of baseball operations last November.
"He had a finger issue that he had back in spring training," Zaidi told reporters, including the San Francisco Chronicle. "It flared up. We got an MRI. He felt he could continue pitching. We felt it would be prudent to give him the time off. The decision was collaboratively made. We have extensive medical records of it.
"His use of the word 'fake' probably comes from him feeling he could continue to pitch with it. Players and the staff and front office people sometimes have differences of opinion when they should or shouldn't play."
The Giants placed Holland on the injured list April 29 with a bone bruise on his left index finger. It was after Saturday's announcement that Holland would be moving from the rotation to the bullpen that Holland told reporters the initial roster move had been because of a "fake injury."
Holland, 32, signed a one-year, $7 million contract in January to return to San Francisco for a second year. He's 1-4 in seven starts this season with a 6.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. In his first outing after being activated from the IL on May 9, Holland gave up seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 12-11 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
As The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly notes below, Zaidi reached out to Holland Sunday morning, and the two have spoken since then. Giants manager Bruce Bochy also spoke with Holland, and has plans to address the team as well, Baggarly adds.
"It was a good conversation," Holland told reporters after his meeting with Zaidi. "Obviously, I shouldn't have reacted the way I did with the media. I was just frustrated with not performing the way I was last year. I let my emotions get the best of me. I took shots I didn't need to, and I've got to handle it a little better. I should have come to them first, but my emotions got the better of me."
The Giants sit in last place in the National League West, with the fourth-worst record in MLB at 17-23. The team's 4.45 ERA is 19th while the team's batting average of .223 is 26th in baseball.
