The New York Giants have a new starting quarterback in Russell Wilson, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the "G-Men" this offseason. Now that he's in the largest sports market in the world, Wilson is doing all he can to integrate himself into the culture.

On Sunday, Wilson and his family took a trip to Yankee Stadium to support the New York Yankees as they wrapped up a three-game home stand vs. the rival New York Mets.

Wilson isn't just putting on a show for New York sports fans. In fact, he's more than just a legitimate Yankees fan -- he's a former player! Wilson was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft as a second baseman. He played some minor-league ball for the organization before turning his attention to the NFL, and his rights were traded first to the Texas Rangers then Yankees.

In 2018, Wilson had his dream realized when he pinch-hit for Yankees star Aaron Judge in a spring game vs. the Atlanta Braves. While the quarterback struck out swinging vs. Max Fried, it was an experience he won't forget.

"I'll always remember when they announced my name and they call you up there," Wilson said, via USA TODAY. "You get to go up to the plate and the crowd's going crazy, the Yankees fans. I used to go crazy for Derek Jeter when he walked up to the plate. To have that feeling and that experience I'll never ever forget that and it'll always be a memory of mine forever."

Wilson's Yankees were victorious with him in attendance on Sunday, as Cody Bellinger's eighth-inning grand slam helped New York secure an 8-2 win.