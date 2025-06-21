San Francisco Giants star Rafael Devers went hitless Friday in his first game against his old team, the Boston Red Sox. Devers was, of course, traded just last Sunday from the Red Sox to the Giants as part of a five-player swap that included pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks and outfield prospect James Tibbs. Devers was the only one of the bunch to appear on Friday in a 7-5 Boston victory (box score).

Devers, batting third and serving as designated hitter, went 0 for 5 with two ground outs, two fly outs (including one to deep left-center field that had an expected batting average of .370 and would've been a home run in five parks, according to Statcast's calculations), and a ninth-inning strikeout.

Devers, 28, entered Friday night 3 for his first 11 with the Giants. In his previous 73 games with the Red Sox, he had hit .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs. The resulting 152 OPS+ would represent a new career-high if he were able to maintain it the rest of the way.

Predictably, given the opponent, Devers was asked a lot of questions before the game about his thoughts on his teams, new and old. "It's been a long time," he said before the game through interpreter Erwin Higueros. "I don't know how to explain it. Yes, I feel happy. I feel relaxed now."

Giants' Rafael Devers won't debut at first base during weekend series vs. Red Sox R.J. Anderson

Notably, Devers also acknowledged that he would've taken to first base if the Red Sox had asked him to play the position during the spring. His falling out with the Boston front office seemed to begin when he resisted moving from third base after the signing of Alex Bregman. Devers eventually acquiesced, though he refused to take up the cold corner after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury in May.

Following the trade, Devers has claimed that he's up to play anywhere for the Giants. While that includes first base, he's not expected to make his debut there during this series.

The Red Sox and Giants will continue their series Saturday before wrapping it up Sunday.