Giants reportedly are willing to discuss a Madison Bumgarner trade; Brewers and Phillies are interested

The San Francisco Giants have put off rebuilding for a long time -- too long, perhaps. Now that new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is at the helm, perhaps the Giants will finally embrace such an organizational pivot and look to build for the future.

No doubt the biggest step toward that -- the move that would immediately infuse the Giants' system with some of the young talent it sorely lacks -- is a trade of lefty ace Madison Bumgarner. Recently, our own Mike Axisa wrote that the Giants should consider making such a move, and on Monday night MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the following:

Multiple sources indicated Monday that the Giants are willing to engage with other teams about the possibility of dealing their ace and three-time World Series champion. The Brewers and Phillies are among the teams that have had at least preliminary dialogue about trading for Bumgarner, sources say.

Bumgarner, 29, last season pitched to a 3.26 ERA/119 ERA+ with a 2.53 K/BB ratio in 129 2/3 innings. Bumgarner didn't make his first start of the season until June 5 thanks to the hand fracture he suffered in spring training. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 123 across parts of 10 big-league seasons, all with the Giants. That's of course to say nothing of his impressive playoff resume and his high-level durability.

Bumgarner is under contract for 2019 at a salary of $12 million, which is a bargain given his usual level of performance. He's eligible for free agency next offseason.

Any number of likely or aspiring contenders could use a starting pitcher of Bumgarner's abilities. In addition to the two teams named above by Morosi, the Yankees, Astros, Nationals, White Sox, Braves, and Reds seem like theoretical fits. If Zaidi does decide to move Bumgarner, it likely won't be a popular move among a Giants fan base that has become accustomed to contention or at least vigorous efforts toward that end. Such a trade would, however, give the system a major injection of talent. The challenge for Zaidi, should he decide he wants to rebuild, may be persuading ownership to give him the go-ahead.