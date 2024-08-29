The San Francisco Giants have placed left-handed relievers Taylor Rogers and Tyler Matzek and infielder Thairo Estrada on waivers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. It's worth stressing that this type of move should not be confused for the more common set that's associated with a player being designated for assignment -- rather, this variety of waivers allows the players to continue suiting up for their current team until/unless they're claimed by another team. (It's worth noting that not every player placed on waivers is reported publicly.)

The Giants would not be compensated with any return should that scenario come to pass, meaning that the only upside here would be the financial savings gained by another team taking responsibility for the player's remaining salary.

The Giants entered Thursday with a 67-67 record, putting them 12 1/2 games back in the National League West and 6 1/2 games behind the last wild-card spot. With just a month to play, it seems unlikely that San Francisco will find its way into the playoffs. As such, the Giants aren't going full Los Angeles Angels or anything, but shedding a player here and there would help them lower their expected luxury tax bill.

According to Cot's Contracts, the Giants are forecasted to clear the lowest threshold ($237 million) by about $13 million. They won't be able to avoid that, however, they can lower their projected tax bill (right now estimated at just over $2.68 million). Of the players in question, Rogers was slated to make the most this year ($12 million); he's also the only one with a guaranteed commitment next year (another $12 million). Matzek was due $1.9 million for the year with a club option for next season that featured no buyout; Estrada, a non-tender candidate, was owed $4.7 million for 2024.

Again, the Giants' goal here is almost certainly to shave a little from their bill. Whether any other team will help them out by claiming one (or more) of the players in question is to be seen.