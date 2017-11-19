Giants submit trade offer for Giancarlo Staton, terrify Rockies fans

Rockies news and links for November 19, 2017

The Giants submitted a trade proposal for Giancarlo Stanton | McCovey Chronicles

The hot stove has been tepid at best this offseason. Here's a nugget though. Ken Rosenthal reports that the Giants have submitted a trade offer to the Marlins, and that the Marlins have agreed to pay down some of Stanton's contract. Grant Brisbee picks apart what the components for each side might be in thorough and entertaining detail. In short: An offer's out there, but it's still unlikely that the Giants will land Stanton.

What Brandon Morrow could bring to the bullpen | Rox Pile

Kevin Henry looks closely at how Brandon Morrow could contribute to the Rockies’ bullpen in 2018. He sees him as a stabilizer, mostly working out of the eighth inning. Whether it’s Morrow or someone else, the Rockies will need somebody to fill that role.

Rockies job opportunities | Rockies.com

All you need to know is right here: “Perform, when needed, as Dinger, and Comfort Dental Characters.”

International Notes: Matsui, Ruf, Verrett, Jackson | MLB Trade Rumors

Old friend Kaz Matsui, now 42, is hanging on for another year with the Seibu Lions. They were Matsui’s first NPB team.

2017 Arizona Diamondbacks Review: #20, Jorge De La Rosa | AZ Snake Pit

Here's another old friend. Jorge De La Rosa had a decent year as a reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-backs could use a pitcher like him again. If they want to bring De La Rosa back in the same role, they'd need to re-sign him. He's a free agent again.