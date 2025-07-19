The Toronto Blue Jays will look to secure the series win when they battle the San Francisco Giants in a key interleague matchup on Saturday afternoon. Toronto earned a 4-0 win in Friday's opener. The Giants (52-46) will start right-hander Logan Webb (9-6, 2.94 ERA), while the Blue Jays (56-41) will counter with left-hander Eric Lauer (4-2, 2.78 ERA).

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. San Francisco is -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Blue Jays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Toronto is a +101 underdog (risk $100 to win $101). The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Lauer is -135 to throw 4.5+ strikeouts, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is +500 to record a home run.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB betting picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps, or new users taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's three best bets for Giants vs. Blue Jays (odds subject to change):

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays, over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Toronto has been red hot, winning seven of the past 10 games. The Blue Jays have also had a lot of success against San Francisco, winning five of six against the Giants. They are 3-1 against San Francisco in the last four matchups played in Toronto. The model favors the Blue Jays, which have a money line probability of well over 50%, bringing a B-rating. DraftKings is one of the books with a +101 price on the Blue Jays, and new users can unlock even more value with a DraftKings promo code:

Bichette has been on fire with hits in nine of the past 10 games. He was 3-for-3 with a double in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on July 9. Bichette was 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI in a 4-3 loss to the Athletics on July 12. In 94 games this season, he is hitting .280 with 25 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 53 RBI.

The model is projecting 1.7 total bases for Bichette, and gives this prop a 4-star rating. FanDuel has this line at +115, with the best way of making this play being via a FanDuel promo code. Click here to get $150 in bonus bets if your $5 bet wins.

