The San Francisco Giants (52-47) and Toronto Blue Jays (57-41) square off in an intraleague contest on Sunday. The Giants are on the verge of being swept, losing two straight games to the Blue Jays. Yesterday, Toronto took down San Francisco, 6-3. Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.65 ERA) is on the hill for San Francisco, while Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.75 ERA) gets the nod for the Blue Jays.

First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. This game is listed as a pick 'em in the latest Giants vs. Blue Jays odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -108. The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and MLB betting lines for Giants vs. Blue Jays, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Giants vs. Blue Jays money line San Francisco -108, Toronto -108 at FanDuel Giants vs. Blue Jays over/under 8 runs Giants vs. Blue Jays run line San Francisco -1.5 (+146) Giants vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Giants can win

Outfielder Heliot Ramos leads the team in batting average (.265) and hits (99). He also has 14 home runs and 48 RBI. In Friday's game against the Blue Jays, he was 2-of-4 with two singles. The Giants have a 26-25 run-line record as the away team.

First baseman Wilmer Flores is first on the team in runs driven in (55) to go along with 11 homers and a .241 batting average. He recently returned to the lineup to give more of an offensive punch. The Giants have a 25-21 win-loss record after a loss and a 40-33 record in non-division games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Blue Jays can win

Right fielder George Springer steps into this game first on the team in home runs (16) and RBI (53). The 35-year-old has tallied a hit in both games during this series. In Friday's matchup versus the Giants, Springer was 3-of-4 with three singles. The Blue Jays own a 33-23 run-line record following a win.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a power hitter with great plate coverage. Guerrero Jr. is batting .275 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI. In his previous contest, he was 1-of-4 with a single. Toronto rolls into this bout with a 34-16 record as the home team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Blue Jays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Giants vs. Blue Jays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.