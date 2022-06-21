An NL battle will take place when the San Francisco Giants (37-29) visit the Atlanta Braves (39-29) in a Tuesday evening MLB on TBS matchup. This is the second contest of a four-game series, and the Braves beat the Giants 2-1 in the first game. Spencer Strider (3-2, 2.45 ERA) is starting for Atlanta, while Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 6.08 ERA) will be on the mound for San Francisco.

The first pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +155 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Giants vs. Braves money line: Atlanta -175, San Francisco +155

Giants vs. Braves run-line: San Francisco +1.5 (-130)

Giants vs. Braves over-under: 9.5 runs

SF: Giants are 6-0 in their last six during game two of a series

ATL: Braves are 8-0 in their last eight home games

Why you should back the Giants

Outfielder Joc Pederson is a steady offensive playmaker for the Giants who is a great athlete with both power and speed. The two-time World Series champion can cover lots of ground in the outfield and owns a reliable throwing arm. He leads the team in home runs (14) and RBI (36) while batting .267.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada is a superb defender and outstanding gloveman. Estrada makes difficult plays look routine when making throws on the defensive end. The 26-year-old has good bat control with a compact swing, and Estrada's batting average is .264 with five homers and 27 RBI. On June 19, he went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Why you should back the Braves

Shortstop Dansby Swanson is a versatile player for the Braves who has good patience at the plate and knows how to make consistent contact with the ball. The 2021 World Series champion has outstanding instincts and can make quick reads. Swanson leads the team in batting average (.294) with nine home runs and 37 RBI.

Third baseman Austin Riley has been a terrific offensive plug thus far, and he has great home-run power and run-producing abilities. The 25-year-old has fantastic footwork with a good throwing arm as he led all NL third basemen in assists last year. Riley is tied for sixth in the majors in home runs (18) while batting .256 with 41 RBI. On June 19, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

