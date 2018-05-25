Giants vs. Cubs odds: Advanced computer model locks in MLB picks for Friday, May 25

The MLB weekend gets an early start when the Chicago Cubs host the San Francisco Giants at 2:20 p.m. ET Friday. Each team is 3-6 when Friday's starter takes the mound -- Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.40 ERA) for the Cubs, Derek Holland (2-5, 4.94) for the Giants. The Cubs are a big -205 favorite on the money line, meaning it would take a $205 bet on Chicago to win to return $100. Conversely, it would take a $100 bet on San Francisco to net $170.

The model faded the Cubs as huge favorites earlier this week, picking the Indians (+152) for a massive payout.

The model knows Hendricks has been a much better pitcher at Wrigley Field this season. He has a 4.71 ERA and opponents are hitting .286 against him on the road, but at home those numbers dip to 2.60 and .202.

Holland has been inconsistent as well. Opponents are only hitting .229 against him this season, but he has allowed eight home runs and 20 walks, contributing to his mediocre overall stats.

If the Giants can score four runs, recent history suggests they'll be fine. San Francisco has won nine of the past 10 games it has plated four, and has lost 10 straight when it didn't.

Offensive consistency has been an issue for the Cubs. They scored a combined one run in their past two games, losses to the Indians, but scored 16 the previous two games at Cincinnati.

