At long last, the 2020 MLB season has finally arrived. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced MLB to shorten the season to 60 games. There will also be a universal DH and a runner placed at second base to begin extra innings to speed things along. Embrace this weird. This season will be full of it.

One of the last games that will take place on "opening day" is one that we actually saw on "opening night." The Dodgers topped the Giants, 8-1, after exploding in the seventh and eighth innings. Friday night in Dodger Stadium, we'll see our first two teams get their second game of the season in.

Here's how you can watch their second tilt:

Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles)

Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles) TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet LA

NBC Sports Bay Area and SportsNet LA Stream: MLB.TV

Samardzija had a nice bounceback season last year after a disaster of a 2018 year. He was 11-12 with a 3.52 ERA (119 ERA+), 1.11 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 181 1/3 innings. The 3.1 WAR marked the second-best in his career and the best with a single team in a single season.

Stripling has been a spot starter and long reliever for the Dodgers for several years. Last year, he appeared in 32 games, 15 of which were starts. He was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings.

Storyline to watch: Enrique's encore

Much ado was made about top prospect Gavin Lux not making the opening-day roster for the Dodgers. The starter at second base for game one ended up being Enrique Hernandez. He went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBI.

Using the "hot hand" theory, surely Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has him in the lineup again Friday. What will he do for an encore?

Prediction

The Dodgers are the likely best team in the NL. The Giants aren't good. Any which way we want to slice it, the smartest bet is on the Dodgers winning while also acknowledging any given day in baseball could result in the worse team winning. I'll take the Dodgers.