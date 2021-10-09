Game 1 of the anxiously-awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS took place Friday night in San Francisco and it was a good one. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in the first, Logan Webb was masterful in dealing for 7 2/3 innings while Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford added insurance via solo homers late in a 4-0 Giants win.

There no time to rest, as Game 2 is set to take place Saturday evening.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Park (San Francisco)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS.com

Odds: LAD -111; SF +101; O/U: 7 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Kevin Gausman

Preview

Urías went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in the regular season. He made five starts against the Giants, going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. In his three starts in Oracle Park, he had a 2.08 ERA. The Giants are slightly worse against lefties than righties, too, so things line up well for the southpaw and his team.

The Dodgers need to hit, though. They only scored three runs in their Wild Card Game win vs. St. Louis and those all came on home runs. They didn't have a ton of traffic. In Game 1 of the NLDS, they were shutout on just five hits.

Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.04 WHIP this season. In his three starts against the Dodgers, he had a 3.21 ERA. He's actually been worse at home (3.44 ERA) than on the road (2.33), though it's not exactly bad. He was having a rough September, but then closed the regular season by allowing just two runs in 13 innings in his last two starts.

Offensively, the Giants led the NL in homers in the regular season and hit three more in Game 1. They look for pitching, their great defense and the longball to carry them again.

Prediction

I've said I'm done picking against the Giants and I still have them winning the series, but I think the Dodgers punch back here. This one is going the distance.

Pick: Dodgers 6, Giants 4

