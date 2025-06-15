The San Francisco Giants will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in a key National League West Division matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. The Giants earned a 6-2 win in Friday's series-opener, but the Dodgers won Saturday's matchup 11-5. San Francisco will send lefthander Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.56 ERA) to the mound, while Los Angeles will counter with righthander Dustin May (3-4, 4.46 ERA).

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -188 on the money line (risk $188 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Dodgers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +158 underdog (risk $100 to win $158). The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani is at +210 to hit a home run, while San Francisco's Jung Hoo Lee is at -270 to record a hit.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Giants vs. Dodgers (odds subject to change):

Giants ML (+153)

Giants run line +1.5 (-134)

Kyle Harrison over 4.5 total strikeouts (+128)

San Francisco has won eight of the past 10 games, which included a sweep of the Atlanta Braves during that stretch. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is just 5-5 over the past 10 games. Although the Dodgers continue to lead the Major Leagues with a .263 team batting average, San Francisco enters with the second-best ERA at 3.12 through 70 games. The model favors San Francisco, which has a money line probability of over 40%, giving this a B rating.

Giants run line +1.5 (-134)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests San Francisco will be able to cover the run line, and has the Dodgers winning the game by an average score of 4.7 to 4.4, with San Francisco covering well over 60% of the time, making it the better value. The Dodgers are 24-12 on their home field in 2025, while San Francisco is 19-19 on the road.

Kyle Harrison over 4.5 total strikeouts (+128)

Harrison, a third round draft pick by the Giants in 2020, has pitched in eight games this season, including four starts. He has registered five or more strikeouts in two of his last three appearances, including six in a five-inning stint in a no-decision on Tuesday at Colorado. The Giants won that game 6-5, as he allowed just three earned runs and two walks. He had five strikeouts in a 2-0 win at Miami on May 30, pitching five innings and allowing just one hit and three walks.

The model is projecting 5.1 total strikeouts for Harrison, and gives this prop a four-star rating. In 24 starts a year ago, he registered 118 strikeouts in 124.1 innings, an average of 4.9 strikeouts per appearance.