The Los Angeles Dodgers (41-28) will host the San Francisco Giants (40-29) in an NL West showdown on Friday. The Dodgers have won three of their last four games, including a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Giants had their seven-game win streak snapped. On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies beat San Francisco, 8-7. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.20 ERA) is on the mound for the Dodgers. Logan Webb (5-5, 2.58 ERA) is on the mound for the Giants.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -181 on the money line (risk $181 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Dodgers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +148 underdog (risk $100 to win $148). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Here are the model's three best bets for Giants vs. Dodgers on Friday:

Shohei Ohtani Under 1.5 hits (-225)

Heliot Ramos Over 0.5 hits (-205)

Freddie Freeman 1+ Singles (-140)

Ohtani is one of the most skilled batters in the league, ranking third in the MLB in home runs (23) and second in OPS (1.008), but is 23rd in batting average (.290). Ohtani has finished with just one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 favored games, Ohtani has hit the under seven times on his hit market. The model projects 1.0 hits for Ohtani.

Heliot Ramos Over 0.5 hits (-205)

Ramos leads the team in batting average (.295), OBP (.365), and hits (76). The 25-year-old has logged a base hit in five of his last eight outings. Ramos has gone over his total hits market in five of his last six games as well. In his career against the Dodgers, he has a .258 batting average with 17 hits, which includes going 3-of-5 in his last outing.

Freddie Freeman 1+ Singles (-135)

Freeman is third in the majors in batting average (.347) with 75 hits. He's finished with a base hit in four of his last six games. He's also logged a single in three straight games. Freeman has compiled 108 total hits in his career against the Giants. FanDuel has this prop at -135.