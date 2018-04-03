Giants vs. Mariners odds: 2018 MLB picks, best bets for April 3 from proven computer model
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Mariners-Giants game 10,000 times
The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners will look to build on promising starts when they kick off an interleague series on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a modest -120 money-line favorite (bet $120 to win $100), and the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.
Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. This model, which simulates each at-bat for every MLB game 10,000 times, is on a torrid 13-2 streak on money-line picks to start the season.
We can tell you the model loves the Under in this game, saying it hits in 57 percent of simulations. But it also says one team is winning on the money line 8 percent more than its implied odds would indicate.
The model knows the Giants had mixed results in a season-opening series split against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. They started with a pair of 1-0 shutouts before losing the last two by a combined score of 14-0.
However, the pitching for the first two games was more than San Francisco's brass could have hoped for.
Ty Blach, who became the Opening Day starter by default, threw five shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out three. Four relievers finished the job, with Hunter Strickland getting the save.
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was tagged with the loss despite giving up just one run on a solo homer to Joe Panik.
Blach will take the mound again on Tuesday opposite Marco Gonzales, who will be making his season debut. He went 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in seven starts for Seattle last year.
The Mariners went 2-1 in a season-opening homestand against Cleveland behind a pitching effort that allowed the Indians just 11 total runs.
Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger homered in Sunday's 5-4 win, which saw Seattle overcome a two-run deficit and take control with a three-run seventh.
Mike Leake allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings to earn the victory.
Will the Giants see their dormant bats come alive in their home opener Tuesday, or will Seattle's strong pitching keep them silenced and spark a road victory? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mariners vs. Giants money line hits hard, all from the model that enters the week on a red-hot 13-2 run on money line picks.
