The New York Mets will look for the season-series win when they face the San Francisco Giants on Sunday Night Baseball. New York has won three of five games against San Francisco this season, although the teams have split the first two of this series. The Giants (46-37), third in the National League West, have gone 23-18 on the road this season. The Mets (37-46), fourth in the NL East, are just 19-19 at home and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Giants lead the all-time series 343-298, including a 161-158 edge in games played at New York. New York is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Mets vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Mets money line: San Francisco +105, New York -125

Giants vs. Mets over-under: 9 runs

Giants vs. Mets run line: New York -1.5 (+162)

SF: The Giants are 4-1 in their last five games after scoring two runs or less in their previous game

NYM: The Under is 4-0-2 in the Mets' last six games overall

Why you should back the Mets



Tommy Pham has been on fire over the past five games and is 4-for-7 in the series. He has had three multi-hit games over the past four games, including a 3-for-4 and one homer performance in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Giants. He was 3-for-3 with a homer in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. For the season, Pham has played in 62 games with a .285 batting average with 12 doubles, one triple, nine homers, 33 RBI and 22 runs scored.

Also helping boost the New York offense is Brandon Nimmo. The eight-year veteran has a five-game hitting streak and has hits in nine of the past 10 games. In Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Brewers, he was 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI. In 81 games this year, he is batting .282 with 13 doubles, four triples, 12 homers, 40 RBI and 47 runs scored.

Why you should back the Giants

Among San Francisco's top hitters is third baseman J.D. Davis, who was 2-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Mets. Davis has reached safely in six of the past 10 games, including four multi-hit games in that stretch. For the season, Davis is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 44 RBI and 35 runs scored. He has played well on the road this season, hitting .299 with seven homers and 28 RBI.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada has hits in both games of the series, including a 1-for-4 performance in Saturday's loss. Estrada was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Toronto. The fifth-year veteran is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, one triple, nine homers, 30 RBI and 45 runs scored. In five games against the Mets this season, he is hitting .333 with a homer, one RBI and two stolen bases.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, projecting 8.9 combined runs.

