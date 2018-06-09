Giants vs. Nationals odds: Proven model on 10-0 roll locks in MLB picks, predictions for June 9

The Giants and Nationals continue their three-game series Saturday. First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The Nationals are -160 on the money line, meaning it would take a $160 bet on Washington to return $100. Before you make any kind of MLB pick on this Saturday matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a phenomenal 10-0 run on its Major League money-line picks.



Now, the computer has simulated Giants vs. Nationals and identified a strong money-line pick that shows one team winning a whopping 13 percent more often than the odds say they will. And you can only get that at SportsLine.



The model knows that the Nationals' pitching has been stellar, with an NL-best 3.16 ERA, while the Giants have struggled at 4.32. Both teams have sluggers capable of swatting home runs. Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 11, while Bryce Harper is tops in the NL with 18.



San Francisco entered the series 31-31 overall and 12-20 on the road, while Washington is 35-25 and 14-14 in D.C.



On the bump for the Giants, making his second start, is right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, who's 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA. The model says he'll strike out four Nats batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose lefty Gio Gonzalez, who's 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA. The computer model is predicting Gonzalez to fan six Giants in five innings.



So which side of the line should you be all over on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Giants-Nationals money line hits a whopping 13 percent more often than its odds imply, all from the computer model that entered the weekend on a perfect 10-0 streak on its money-line selections.