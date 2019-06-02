Giants vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 2 from model on 21-7 run

Struggling teams look to secure a rare series win when the Baltimore Orioles host the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The Giants (23-34), fifth in the National League West Division, have won two of three but have lost eight of 10, while the Orioles (18-40), fifth in the American League East, have lost three of four and 11 of 14. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The teams have split the first two games, with Baltimore winning, 9-6, on Friday and the Giants taking Saturday's game, 8-2. The latest Giants vs. Orioles odds show San Francisco at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Giants vs. Orioles picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (2-4, 3.83 ERA), who struggled in May, takes the mound for San Francisco as he looks to return to his April form when he ended the month with a 2.53 ERA. For the season, Samardzija has allowed 51 hits, 31 runs, 10 homers, 19 walks and struck out 45 in 56 1/3 innings.

Catcher Buster Posey (.257) is 3-for-6 with a homer and two RBIs in the series, while outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (.280) has been on fire. He is 4-for-10 with a triple, home run and four RBIs over the last three games and has two multi-hit games in the past seven since being called up from the minors. Second baseman Joe Panik (.240) has four multi-hit games in the past 10 and a total of 10 for the season.

But just because San Francisco has swung the bats well in the first two games of the series with Baltimore does not mean it is the best value on the Giants vs. Orioles money line Sunday.

That's because the Orioles have a big edge against the Giants when it comes to offense. Baltimore leads San Francisco in almost every offensive category, including batting average (.240 to .221), on-base percentage (.301 to .288), slugging percentage (.405 to .364), runs scored (237 to 216), hits (472 to 422), home runs (71 to 52), total bases (796 to 697) and RBIs (221 to 212). The Orioles lead the all-time series with the Giants, 9-8, and have won three of the last five games. Baltimore has also won the last two season series against the Giants and three of five.

Outfielder Trey Mancini (.303) is 4-for-8 in the series with two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. Second baseman Jonathan Villar (.261) is 2-for-6 in the series and has four multi-hit games over the past seven, going 10-for-24 (.417) with seven runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. Catcher Pedro Severino (.268) was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Friday vs. the Giants.

