Giants vs. Padres: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

Here is what you need to know as the Giants and Padres open their 2019 seasons Thursday

As part of a full Opening Day slate in which all 30 teams are in action, the quasi-rebuilding San Francisco Giants will get their 2019 season started against the up-and-coming San Diego Padres. Here's how you can watch:

MLB Opening Day viewing information

  • Date: Thursday, March 28
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Petco Park -- San Diego, California
  • TV: Fox Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)   
  • Live Stats: GameTracker
  • Odds: Padres -110 / Giants +100

Storylines

Giants: The Giants are in a difficult spot. They've lost 187 games the last two seasons and they have a lot of money tied up in injured or declining players. Their offseason was relatively quiet aside from some low cost pitching additions, so another losing season appears to be in the cards. On the bright side, the Giants did hire the Farhan Zaidi away from the rival Dodgers to run their baseball operations department. They have a bright new front office and get some fresh perspective, which is much-needed at this point. The glory days of 2010-14 are over and the Giants begin a new era in 2019.

Padres: Few teams in baseball have a long-term outlook as bright as the Padres. They have the best and deepest farm system in baseball, with several top prospects (Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, etc.) set to arrive this season. The Padres also splurged on 26-year-old Manny Machado, giving them an established elite player to build around. It's unlikely San Diego will contend in 2019. In 2020 though, watch out. The Padres are not far away from becoming one of the game's most talented teams.

Prediction

Padres all the way. Tatis picks up two hits in MLB debut, personal favorite Franmil Reyes hits two homers, and Machado makes no fewer than three web gems at third.

Pick: Padres -110

