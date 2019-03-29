Giants vs. Padres: MLB prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

The Padres and the Giants are two teams looking to make moves in the NL West, and one of the two seems more primed to do so this season. The Padres have leaned into their youth movement, with Fernando Tatis notching a pair of hits in the Padres' first game of the season to open his big league career.

The Giants, on the other hand, are trying to rebuild around ace Madison Bumgarner, who got off to a good start on Opening Day, (7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 9 K, 1 BB) despite taking a loss. The hope in San Francisco is that Dereck Rodriguez can build on a solid 2018 rookie campaign where he posted a 2.81 ERA in 118 1/3 innings. Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriugez, will make his first start of 2019 on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the Giants and Padres on Saturday.

Giants vs. Padres viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 30

Saturday, March 30 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Location: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California TV: FS1

Live Stats: GameTracker

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds. Odds: Padres -150 / Giants +140

Storylines

Giants: The question for the Giants is simple: can this team hit? While there is experience up and down the batting order, San Francisco is relying on veterans like Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, who were all cogs in a Giants lineup that produced the second-fewest runs in the National League last season.

Padres: Manny Machado is looking to get off to a hot start with the Padres, so he is someone to keep an eye on. On top of Machado searching for his stroke with his new team, San Diego's rotation is still a work in progress. Left-hander Nick Margevicius will make his MLB debut on Saturday as the Padres want Chris Paddack to make his start in the Padres' rotation on full rest Sunday. Margevicius is making a big jump, having only reached high-A ball in the Padres organization, where he posted a 4.76 ERA and struck out 59 batters in 58 2/3 innings last season.

Prediction

The Giants' bats hopefully have some more life to them than what we saw on Thursday, but the Padres have shown that their young guys are ready. They're hoping that with Tatis and Machado, it all starts coming together for them.

Pick: Padres -150