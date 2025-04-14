The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin a four-game series in a National League battle in Philadelphia on Monday with the Giants off to an 11-4 start and the Phillies at 9-6 through 15 games. San Francisco is coming off a 5-4 win over the Yankees on Sunday, winning two of three games in the series. Philadelphia enters off a 7-0 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, losing the deciding game of a three-game series. The Giants have the second-best record in baseball through the first few weeks. After starting the season 6-1, the Phillies are 3-6 over their last nine games. The Phillies went 5-2 against the Giants last season.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -118 favorite on the money line (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Giants odds, while San Francisco is a -101 underdog. The over/under is 8.5 in the latest MLB odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Giants vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-19 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+629). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Phillies money line: Philadelphia -118, San Francisco -102 at BetMGM

Giants vs. Phillies over/under: 8.5 runs

Giants vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia +1.5 (-190)

SF: The Over has hit in four straight Giants games

PHI: The Under has hit in five straight Phillies games

Giants vs. Phillies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Giants vs. Phillies streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Giants can cover

San Francisco has won four of its first five series of the season, fueled by six home runs by Wilmer Flores. The 33-year-old already has more home runs than he did over 71 games last season and he's one of three Giants with an OPS over .800 to begin the season. Jung Hoo Lee, in his second MLB season, has the seventh-best batting average (.352) and fourth-best OPS (1.130) in baseball this season and he had two home runs and four RBI against the Yankees on Sunday.

The Giants are starting 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Landen Roupp, who allowed just one run over six innings against the Reds on Tuesday. Roup had a 3.58 ERA in his rookie season last year, but he made just four starts in 23 appearances. Roupp, the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year before being selected in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, is re-assuming his role as a full-time starting pitcher and he closed last season by allowing no runs in two of his final three starts. The Phillies were shut out twice and held to just four runs over their three-game series against the Cardinals over the weekend. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Phillies can cover

Kyle Schwarber is showing off his power yet again to begin the 2025 MLB season as the 32-year-old slugger has six home runs and a 1.066 OPS this year. Series openers have been kind to Schwarber, who has a home run in three of his five openers as Philadelphia begins a new series on Monday. He had 20 of his 38 home runs at Citizens Bank Park last season and he's averaged 43.7 home runs over his previous three seasons. Bryce Harper is off to a slower start with two home runs and a .250 batting average, but he had two home runs against the Giants at Citizens Bank Park during a four-game sweep in Philadelphia last season.

The Phillies are starting 32-year-old RHP Taijuan Walker. The veteran has allowed no runs over 10 2/3 innings in two starts to begin his 2025 MLB season with a 1.13 WHIP. Walker struggled last season with a 7.10 ERA, but the 13-year stater has a 4.16 ERA over his career and only had one season with an ERA higher than 4.50 entering last year. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, and it says one side of the money line is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Phillies vs. Giants, and which side is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.

Where to bet on MLB games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on MLB games today, along with the various MLB sportsbook promos they currently offer.