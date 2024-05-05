The San Francisco Giants (15-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-11) square off in a National League showdown on Sunday Night Baseball. The Giants head into this game in a bit of a slump, dropping four of their last five contests. On Saturday, the Phillies blew out the Giants 14-3. Philadelphia is playing great baseball right now, winning eight of its past nine games. Logan Webb (3-2, 2.98 ERA) is on the hill for San Francisco, while Taijuan Walker (1-0, 8.53 ERA) gets the nod for Philadelphia.

Giants vs. Phillies money line: San Francisco -118, Philadelphia -102

Giants vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia +1.5 (-171)

Giants vs. Phillies over/under: 7.5 runs

SF: The Giants are 4-11 in their last 15 games on the road

PHI: The Phillies are 8-0 in their past eight games at home

Why you should back the Phillies

The Phillies roll into this matchup as one of the hottest teams in the league. Heading into this matchup, the Phillies are sixth in the MLB in batting average (.255), fifth in home runs (41), and fourth in RBI (158). They are also fifth in team ERA (3.35). Philadelphia makes things hard for opposing teams on both ends of the diamond.

Third baseman Alec Bohm has been stellar for the Phillies this season. Bohm has great bat speed and does a good job covering the plate. The 27-year-old is patient at the plate and rarely chases pitches. He's currently first in the majors in batting average (.364) and RBI (32) to go along with four home runs. He's recorded a hit in 17 straight games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Giants

Second baseman Thairo Estrada gives the Giants some much-needed juice. Estrada has quick hands and the instincts to make the right read both offensively and defensively. The 28-year-old makes consistent contact while playing superb defense. He's batting .254 with four home runs and 17 RBI. In his last outing, Estrada went 3-of-5 with three base hits and one RBI.

Left fielder Michael Conforto provides San Francisco with a patient hitter at the plate. Conforto can spray the ball all over the field and has the power to hammer some long balls. This season, he's batting .250 with five home runs and 16 RBI. He's tallied a hit in nine of his last 12 games. In Saturday's loss, he was 1-of-4 with a single. See which team to pick here.

