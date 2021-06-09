The San Francisco Giants will look for the two-game series and regular-season sweep against the Texas Rangers when they meet in interleague action on Wednesday. The Giants (38-22), who lead the National League West, have been on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 games. San Francisco took both games in San Francisco last month and rallied for a 9-4 win on Tuesday. The Rangers (23-39), who are fifth in the American League West, have lost three in a row and 12 of 13.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. The Giants lead the all-time series 28-14, although the Rangers hold an 8-7 edge in games played at Texas. Both teams are being listed at -105 on the money line in the latest Giants vs. Rangers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Giants picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Giants vs. Rangers money line: San Francisco -105, Texas -105

Giants vs. Rangers run line: Texas -1.5

Giants vs. Rangers over-under: 8.5 runs

SF: The Giants are 7-0 in their last seven road games against a right-handed starter

TEX: The under is 5-1 in the Rangers' last six interleague games

Why you should back the Rangers



Texas will send right-hander Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.06 ERA) to the mound. Gibson is the ace of the Texas staff and will be making his second start since coming off the injured list for a strained groin. In his last outing on Friday, he picked up the win against Tampa Bay, allowing just five hits in 5 1/3 shutout innings. For the season, he has walked 19, while striking out 53. In his May 10 start at San Francisco, he got a no-decision despite allowing just one earned run on four hits in six innings.

Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been on a tear for the Rangers and has hits in seven straight games. In Tuesday's loss to the Giants, he was 3-for-4 to raise his season average to .291. It was his 20th multi-hit game of the season and eighth three-hit performance. In nine career games against San Francisco, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .276.

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco is expected to call up left-hander Sammy Long to make his Major League debut. He quickly rose from Double-A to the big leagues after making just a handful of appearances. He is throwing in the mid-90s, pairing his fastball with a devastating curveball and good changeup. In 22 2/3 minor-league innings, Long has a 1.99 ERA with 37 strikeouts. The Giants have a thin starting rotation after designating for assignment both Nick Tropeano and Scott Kazmir. Zack Littell is expected to get the start on Wednesday, but Long is slated to fill the bulk-inning role for San Francisco.

Offensively, shortstop Brandon Crawford has been red hot and has a four-game hitting streak. He was 5-for-10 against the Chicago Cubs before going 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over Texas. For the season, he is hitting .269 with 14 homers, 41 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

How to make Rangers vs. Giants picks

