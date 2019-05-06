Giants vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 6 from model on 73-51 roll

The San Francisco Giants look for their second series win in a row when they take on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The Giants (15-19), fifth in the National League West Division, have won four of six, including two of three in the series. The Reds (14-20), meanwhile, are fifth in the NL Central and have lost four of six. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The latest Giants vs. Reds odds show Cincinnati at -145 on the money line (risk $145 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Giants vs. Reds picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 3.48 ERA) takes the mound for Cincinnati. He pitched well in his last outing on Wednesday at Citi Field against the New York Mets, but received a no-decision. He tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out eight batters. The Reds have won the last two season series against San Francisco and are 6-1-1 in season series vs. the Giants over the past eight years.

The Reds, a team that has relied on solid pitching for much of the season, have the statistical edge over the Giants in a number of pitching categories, including ERA (3.43 compared to 4.03), opponents' batting average (.234 to .238) and strikeouts (308 to 287). Shortstop Jose Iglesias (.295) has five multi-hit games over the past eight, going 11-for-33 during that time with two doubles and a home run.

But just because Cincinnati has dominated San Francisco over the past few years does not mean it is the best value on the Giants vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Giants have been heating up, rallying from a pair of big deficits to beat Cincinnati on Friday and Sunday. On Friday, the Reds grabbed an 8-0 lead but San Francisco rallied for a 12-11 win in 11 innings. On Sunday, Cincinnati took a 4-0 lead after the first inning only to have the Giants rally for a 6-5 victory. Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-3, 4.08 ERA) gets the start. He is 2-1 with a 1.56 ERA in three career starts against the Reds.

San Francisco has been paced by right fielder Steven Duggar (.269), who has a four-game hitting streak. He is 9-for-14 with five RBIs during that span. Also red hot has been catcher Buster Posey (.247), who has hit in 10 of 11 games, going 13-for-39 during that stretch with six doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs, and third baseman Evan Longoria (.223), who is 5-for-14 with a double, home run and five RBIs over the past four games.

