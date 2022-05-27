The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds begin a weekend set on Friday evening. The NL foes will square off at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati with an early evening start. Friday's game is the first matchup of the season between the Giants and Reds. San Francisco enters with a 24-19 record, with Cincinnati at 14-30 to begin the 2022 season.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists San Francisco as a -215 favorite on the money line (risk $215 to win $100), while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Giants vs. Reds odds.

Giants vs. Reds money line: Giants -215, Reds +185

Giants vs. Reds over-under: 8 runs

Giants vs. Reds run line: Giants -1.5 (-120)

Giants vs. Red tickets: See tickets at StubHub

SF: The Giants are 11-8 in road games

CIN: The Reds are 7-11 in home games

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco has the better offensive numbers when compared to Cincinnati this season, but the Giants' biggest edge comes in starting pitching on Friday. The Giants are projected to deploy veteran left-hander Carlos Rodon, who was an All-Star in 2021 while finishing in the top five in Cy Young voting. Rodon has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts in 2022, and left-handed batters have a comically poor .074/.194/.074 slash line against him this season.

Rodon also leads the National League in strikeout rate, and he has a sparkling 2.64 ERA in 32 starts since the beginning of the 2021 season. Over that sample, Rodon has generated 12.5 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings, and he also has a favorable matchup in Cincinnati. The Reds are below-average in the National League in runs scored, and Cincinnati has only 39 home runs. The Reds are also in the bottom tier of the league in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, with Cincinnati also posting a subpar 8.3 percent walk rate as a team.

Why you should back the Reds

After a disastrous start to the season, Cincinnati is beginning to right the ship. The Reds are 11-8 in the last 19 games, operating like a completely different club. That came to a head on Thursday afternoon when Cincinnati scored 20 runs in a blowout win over the Chicago Cubs, and the Reds generated 20 hits and seven walks in the game. The Reds have 74 doubles this season, a mark well above the NL average, and Cincinnati can perhaps take advantage of a scuffling Giants bullpen.

San Francisco's relievers have a 4.54 combined ERA this season, ranking in the bottom five of the National League, and the team's bullpen has a dismal strikeout rate of only 7.69 batters per nine innings. On the run prevention side, the Giants are in the bottom five of the National League in both doubles (67) and triples (three), and Cincinnati, which hasn't announced a starter as of Friday morning, has the advantage of playing in front of its home fans.

