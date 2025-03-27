Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball's new season with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan. Come Thursday, the rest of the league will get in on the fun by celebrating Opening Day 2025.

That includes the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds, who will kick off their respective seasons at Great American Ball Park in Cincy. For the Giants, they'll be trying to secure their first winning season and first trip to the postseason since 2021. However, they face long odds in the rough National League West. The Reds, meantime, play in a much more winnable NL Central, but they're still an underdog to make the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2013.

MLB Opening Day games are streaming locally on fubo (Try for free). Here's how to watch.

Giants vs. Reds

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati)

Live stream: fubo (Try for free), MLB.TV | TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Ohio

Probable pitchers: RHP Logan Webb vs. RHP Hunter Greene

Odds: SFG -120; CIN +100; over/under: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Giants: This marks the Giants' first season under the leadership of franchise legend and new president of baseball operations Buster Posey. Posey this offseason made a couple of additions on the free-agent market when he signed shortstop Willy Adames to a nine-figure deal and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year pact. Unfortunately for Posey and the Giants, that's probably not enough to yield serious contention given the strength of the NL playoff fray.

Reds: The Reds' big winter addition was a manager -- future Hall of Famer Terry Francona. He's 50 wins shy of 2,000 for his dugout career, and barring the disastrous he'll get those this season in Cincy. If Matt McLain comes back successfully from the shoulder injury that cost him all of 2024 and Brady Singer stabilizes the rotation behind Greene, the Francona might just lead them to the contention in the NL Central.