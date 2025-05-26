The San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series in a key interleague series on Monday. Detroit is coming off a 5-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, while San Francisco beat the Washington Nationals 3-2. The Giants (31-22), who are second in the National League West, are 14-13 on the road in 2025. The Tigers (34-20), who lead the American League Central, are 18-8 on their home field.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers have won five of the past seven games against Giants. Detroit is a -111 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Giants odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Giants vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2025 MLB season on a 13-8 run (62%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Giants, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Giants vs. Tigers money line San Francisco -108, Detroit -111 at FanDuel Sportsbook Giants vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Giants vs. Tigers run line San Francisco -1.5 (+155) Giants vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Tigers can win

Detroit will send right-hander Keider Montero (1-1, 5.28 ERA) to the mound. He received a no-decision in an 11-4 loss at St. Louis on May 19. In 5.2 innings, he allowed eight hits, five earned runs and two walks, while striking out three. He earned a win in an 11-1 victory at Colorado on May 8, pitching eight innings and allowing five hits, one earned run and three walks with two strikeouts.

Helping power the Detroit offense is left fielder Kerry Carpenter.

The fourth-year veteran is batting .281 in 50 games, including eight doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 22 RBI. He was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Guardians. He has at least one hit in seven of the past 10 games, including a 2-for-5 performance in a 5-4 win at Toronto on May 16. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Giants can win

San Francisco is expected to counter with right-hander Hayden Birdsong (2-0, 1.91 ERA). In 12 games, including one start, he has pitched 28.1 innings, allowing six earned runs and 10 walks, with 29 strikeouts. In his last outing on Tuesday, he earned a win, pitching five innings and allowing one run – none earned – with no walks and four strikeouts. He pitched two innings in a 7-6 loss at Minnesota on May 11, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.

First baseman Wilmer Flores is among the Giants' offensive weapons. In 52 games this season, he is hitting .254 with three doubles, 10 homers and 43 RBI. He was 1-for-3 with a double and one run scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals. He has hits in seven of the last 10 games for San Francisco. In a 9-1 win over the Athletics on May 16, he was 3-for-5 with three homers and eight RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.7 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Giants vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.