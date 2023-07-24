The San Francisco Giants (54-46) and the Detroit Tigers (45-54) meet up in an early afternoon tilt on Monday. The Giants are in a slump and looking to bounce back. They have dropped five games in a row, including a 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Tigers have won three of their past five games. Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.92 ERA) gets the start for the Giants. Tarik Skubal (0-1, 5.25 ERA) is on the mound for Detroit.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is listed at -140 in the money line (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Giants picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 18 of the 2023 MLB season 48-36 (+192) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Tigers vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Tigers money line: Tigers -140, Giants +118

Giants vs. Tigers run line: Tigers -1.5 (+143)

Giants vs. Tigers over/under: 8.5 runs

SF: The San Francisco Giants have gone under their team total in 17 of their last 23 games

DET: +659 on the money line this year

Giants vs. Tigers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Giants



Right fielder Michael Conforto is a strong hitter with great instincts on the field. Conforto owns good plate discipline with a solid batters eye. The 30-year-old is first on the team in RBI (51) with 13 home runs and a batting average of .241. On July 18 against the Reds, he was 2-of-4 with one RBI.

Third baseman J.D. Davis has been another effective player. Davis is able to push the ball into any gap on the field while being a stout defender. The 30-year-old owns a batting average of .264 with 12 home runs and 49 RBI. On Friday versus the Nationals, he belted a solo homer. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Tigers

First baseman Spencer Torkelson uses his speed-to-power swing to make contact. Torkelson will be aggressive at the dish and has a quick first step defensively. He is first on the team in both home runs (15) and RBI (53). In his last outing against the San Diego Padres, Torkelson went 2-of-3 with a solo home run.

Center fielder Riley Greene provides Detroit with a talented hitter with great range. Greene has a fluid and quick swing that allows him to make contact in a flash. The 22-year-old offers great speed and awareness in the outfield. He is hitting .302 with seven dingers and 22 RBI. Greene has recorded a hit in five straight games. See which team to back here.

How to make Tigers vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Tigers, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 48-36 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.