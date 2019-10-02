Giants will likely interview at least six managerial candidates in effort to replace Bruce Bochy

For the first time since 2006, the San Francisco Giants are on the hunt for a manager. Bruce Bochy, whose three championship rings will one day land him in Cooperstown, retired at season's end. As such, Farhan Zaidi will get to pick his own skipper a year into his tenure.

On Wednesday, Zaidi revealed some parameters around the search, including the total number and the identities of two internal candidates: Ron Wotus and Hensley Meulens.

Wotus, 58, has long been seen as a managerial candidate. He served as bench coach for three different managers during his time with the Giants organization, only in recent years shifting over to third base.

Meulens, 52, is the current bench coach. He used to serve as hitting coach. Meulens is perhaps best known for speaking five languages. He nearly landed the New York Yankees gig in 2017.

It's not yet clear who the external candidates will be, though former big-league outfielder and current Los Angeles Dodgers advisor Raul Ibanez has been tied to the opening. Zaidi, of course, worked alongside Ibanez during their shared time in L.A.

The Giants, more so than most any other franchise, have enjoyed significant managerial consistency over the past couple decades. Dusty Baker was in charge from 1993 until 2002, and Felipe Alou then served as a bridge between Baker and Bochy, serving from 2003 until 2006. (Comparatively, the Colorado Rockies have existed since 2003 and have employed seven managers.) Zaidi and the Giants can only hope the next manager sticks around for a while, too.