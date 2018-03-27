Giants will win 2018 World Series, and other predictions according to 'MLB The Show'
The even year magic returns for the Giants in our season simulation on 'MLB The Show 18'
The Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series, giving baseball fans a break from the San Francisco Giants' inexplicable "even year magic." However, if "MLB The Show 18" is to be trusted, the Giants will once again capture that magic -- and a World Series title -- this year.
As part of our MLB The Show 18 review, we ran a full season simulation to see how the popular video game saw this baseball season playing out. It turns out the Giants' big offseason acquisitions of Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen went a long way towards achieving some digital glory.
Here's how the simulated season broke down:
AL EAST
AL CENTRAL
AL WEST
NL EAST
NL CENTRAL
NL WEST
- Giants, 101-61
- Dodgers, 93-69
- Rockies, 83-79
- Padres, 79-83
- Diamondbacks, 78-84
PLAYOFFS
AL Wild Card Game: Angels over Red Sox
NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers over Brewers
ALDS: Twins over Astros (3-2), Angels over Yankees (3-1)
NLDS: Giants over Cubs (3-2), Dodgers over Nationals (3-1)
ALCS: Twins over Angels (4-1)
NLCS: Giants over Dodgers (4-3)
World Series: Giants over Twins (4-1)
Giants utility man Kelby Tomlinson, of all people, managed to take home the World Series MVP honors. He batted .437 with no home runs and two RBIs. That's ... something.
As far as regular season honors went, Nelson Cruz came up just short of the American League Triple Crown, but he did lead the entire league in average (.324) and homers (52) and win the AL MVP. Justin Turner took home the NL batting title (.320) and hit 42 dingers to take home the NL MVP.
Chris Sale won American League Cy Young with a 17-8 record with a 2.50 ERA and 252 strikeouts. (He may have robbed Carlos Carrasco, who finished with 18 wins and a league-best 2.29 ERA.) Jon Lester was MLB's only 20-game winner and took home the NL Cy Young.
Then again, our 2017 simulation said the Mets would win it all last year, and we all know how that turned out. With that in mind, we'll probably want to go ahead and let real life play out before awarding the trophies.
-
MLB The Show 18: What you need to know
Even without any marquee new features, this year's installment of 'The Show' remains great
-
MLB's highest payrolls: Red Sox on top
Also, the Yankees' payroll continues to decline
-
2018 MLB #foodporn extravaganza
What are some of the best and/or most ridiculous new food items in MLB ballparks this year...
-
Best MLB promotion by each team
What's the best promotion (in our opinion) by each of the 30 MLB teams this coming season?
-
Diamondbacks reportedly extend Marte
Marte receives more than $20 million guaranteed
-
2018 MLB win totals: Go Under on Mets
Our proven computer model simulated the entire 2018 MLB season 10,000 times