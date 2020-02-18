Giants won't include Aubrey Huff in 2010 World Series celebration because of social media comments

The Giants are preparing the celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2010 World Series winning team, but one key member of that team won't be invited to the festivities.

First baseman and outfielder Aubrey Huff batted .290/.385/.506 with 26 home runs in 157 games for the Giants that season. In addition to being one of the team's top producers at the plate during the regular season, Huff also put up an OPS of .957 in the five-game triumph over the Rangers in the World Series. Based on the numbers, Huff should certainly be a part of the celebration, but the Giants' statement on the issue reveals that the decision isn't about anything on the field. That Monday statement, released after Steve Berman and Dan Brown of The Athletic reported that Huff would not be inlcuded, from the club reads:

"Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision."

Huff, now 43, made a statement on Twitter in response to the Giants' decision. Here's part of what he said:

Three weeks ago I had a call with Larry Baer CEO of the San Francisco Giants. He took me by surprise when he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion. When I asked why I wasn't invited he told that the board didn't approve of my Twitter posts, and my political support of Donald Trump. My locker room humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, and sarcastic. And it was that type of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn't changed. That's not the issue. It's politics. I find this whole thing very hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet.

And here is some additional perspective from the team standpoint, which notes the Giants refusal to invite Huff does not have to do with his political views. Via The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly:

Gonna say this once and log off: Giants officials have made it clear to me they are not banning Aubrey Huff because they dislike or disagree with his political views. They believe he has crossed the line when it comes to misogyny, vulgarity and common decency. Words matter. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 18, 2020

The 2010 Giants team won 92 games during the regular season before claiming the franchise's first World Series title since 1954, when they still played in New York. Huff that season led all Giants with a WAR of 5.7.