The San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees clash in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET on FS1. Jordan Hicks (1-0, 2.38 ERA) gets the nod for the Giants, while the Yankees will counter with righty Will Warren (0-0, 6.00 ERA).

It's early, but there is certainly an argument to be made that the Giants are the biggest surprise in baseball. San Francisco has raced out to a 10-3 start and trails the San Diego Padres by just half a game in baseball's toughest division, the National League West. The Giants also have MLB's best run differential thus far at +26.

The Yankees made headlines with their torpedo bats in their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. After putting up 36 runs in three games to sweep Milwaukee, New York has only gone 4-6 since, as it now resides at one game above .500. The Yankees have lost four of their past five games, including a 9-1 defeat to the Giants on Friday night.

It's not a shock to see Aaron Judge have the shortest odds to homer in this game at +260. What may be surprising, though, is that the next four players on the odds board to go yard are all Giants—Matt Chapman (+420), Willy Adames (+450), Mike Yastrzemski (+480) and Heliot Ramos (+520).

The Yankees are -137 favorites (bet $137 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Giants are +116 (bet $100 to win $116) underdogs. The total is currently positioned at 8 runs, with the Over at -111 and the Under at -109.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Giants-Yankees.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 4/12 | 3:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -137

New York wins in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Giants +1.5 (-182)

San Francisco covers in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 runs

The Over hits in 58% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.9, Giants 4.5