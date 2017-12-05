GIF reactions to the Rays offseason so far
The good, the bad, and the ugly
One of my favorite recurring articles to put together is a “GIF reaction” piece. I love them, and they are typically met with positive reactions. Reactions like this:
So, with the offseason plodding along at a Wilson-Ramos-to-first-base clip, it’s time to bring out the reaction GIF special.
We’re going to go back to the beginning of November and pick out the Rays-specific headlines at MLB Trade Rumors, and providing our reactions. The craft is straightforward, but the execution is flawless.
Rumor/action: Rays exercise club option over Nathan Eovaldi
Quick summary: The Rays exercised their $2 million club option on the now-recovered-from-Tommy-John Nathan Eovaldi. This headline was very descriptive and accurate.
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Brad Miller undergoes core muscle surgery
Quick summary: Brad Miller underwent core muscle surgery, presumably fixing what prevented him from being #good in 2017.
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Trade candidates for payroll-cutting Rays
Quick summary: Jake Odorizzi, Corey Dickerson, Alex Colome, and Brad Miller are all potential movers this offseason.
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Rays extend qualifying offer to Alex Cobb
Quick summary: The qualifying offer is more money than any player makes on the roster.
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Rays to sign Vidal Nuno on minor league deal
Quick summary: The men and women at MLB Trade Rumors really know how to write succinct and purposeful headlines, huh?
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Latest on [enter team name here] pitching pursuits
Quick summary: “Chris Archer is an oft-speculated candidate, but there’s never been any real indication that the Rays are open to moving him.”
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Could Rays weigh a rebuild?
Rumor/action: Latest on Cardinals’ offseason targets
Quick Summary: “The Cardinals have discussed closer Alex Colome in trade talks with the Rays, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.”
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Alex Cobb declines qualifying offer
Quick Reaction: Rays likely get a decent draft pick when Cobb signs elsewhere this off-season
Gif Reaction:
Rumor/action: Free agent rumblings
Quick summary: “It seems the Rays could again be a suitor for veteran slugger Jose Bautista, per Morosi.”
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Poll: Will the Rays trade Chris Archer
Rumor/action: Players added to the 40-man roster
Quick summary: The Rays have selected the contracts of righties Brent Honeywell, Diego Castillo, Yonny Chirinos, and Jose Mujica, lefty Ryan Yarbrough, first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, and outfielder Justin Williams, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.”
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Rays notes: Ohtani???
Quick summary: “Topkin also notes that the Rays plan to make a “serious bid” for Shohei Ohtani.”
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Rays claim Micah Johnson from Giants
Quick summary: this dude is a professional artist and steals bases?
GIF reaction:
Rumor/action: Rays actively discussing Alex Colome with multiple clubs
Quick summary: “Colome’s less-than-dominant 2017 campaign has likely cabined his trade value somewhat, though teams will still no doubt see significant value in the hard-throwing, high-leverage reliever.” Cheeky, MLBTR.
Rumor/action: Diamondbacks acquire Brad Boxberger
Quick summary: “The D-backs announced today that they’ve acquired right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger from the Rays in exchange for minor league right-hander Curtis Taylor.”
Rumor/action: Rays expected to tender Brad Miller
Rumor/action: Braves claim Chase Whitley from Rays
Quick summary: “Whitley was arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason and was projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz to earn $1MM.”
GIF reaction:
<file:embed src = I read MLB rumors for a month and all I got was this lousy Chase Whitley news.gif >
(That’s not a real GIF. Yet.)
Rumor/action: Xavier Cedeno Open To Re-Signing With Rays
Quick Summary: The Rays cut the former LHP bullpen leader Xavier Cedeno after a season lost to injury, but hey he might return!
GIF Reaction:
Rumor/action: Shohei Ohtani is signing with a west coast team
Quick Summary: The Rays are out on Ohtani...
But so are the Yankees and Red Sox?
