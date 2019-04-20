Gio Gonzalez is reportedly expected to opt out of his Yankees contract and could be an option for the Mets
Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees in late March
The New York Yankees could be losing a well-known name from their organizational depth chart this weekend. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, veteran southpaw Gio Gonzalez is expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract. Once Gonzalez triggers that clause, the Yankees will have two days to add him to their active roster or otherwise permit him to hit the open market.
As it turns out, Gonzalez might not have to look outside New York to find his new employer. The New York Mets, arguably already in need of another starter and now without ace Jacob deGrom in the short term, are scouting Gonzalez's start Friday night and could have interest if and when he he opts out:
Gonzalez has a track record of being a solid mid-rotation starter. In the past three seasons, he has averaged 183 innings while posting a 112 ERA+ and a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Gonzalez hasn't fared as well in three Triple-A starts: He has a 6.00 ERA and has allowed 19 hits in 15 innings. Presumably part of his rough start can be blamed on him signing late in the spring -- he inked his minor-league deal on March 20.
