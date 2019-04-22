Gio Gonzalez released by Yankees, and the free agent lefty could be an option for the Mets

The New York Yankees lost a well-known name from their organizational depth chart this weekend. Veteran southpaw Gio Gonzalez exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and became a free agent, the Yankees announced Monday.

Earlier today, LHP Gio Gonzalez was released from his minor league contract. He will not be added to the Yankees’ 25-man roster, thus making him a free agent. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 22, 2019

As it turns out, Gonzalez might not have to look outside New York to find his new employer. The New York Mets, arguably already in need of another starter and now without ace Jacob deGrom in the short term, are scouting Gonzalez's start Friday night and could have interest if and when he he opts out:

Mets will be scouting Gio Gonzalez tonight in Buffalo — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) April 19, 2019

Gonzalez has a track record of being a solid mid-rotation starter. In the past three seasons, he has averaged 183 innings while posting a 112 ERA+ and a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Gonzalez hasn't fared as well in three Triple-A starts: He has a 6.00 ERA and has allowed 19 hits in 15 innings. Presumably part of his rough start can be blamed on him signing late in the spring -- he inked his minor-league deal on March 20.