Gleyber Torres and the Orioles made a whole bunch of home run history on Monday
Torres has 13 home runs against Baltimore this season, and there are two O's-Yanks games remaining
On Monday, the Yankees and Orioles got together for a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. I think you can guess how that went. The Yankees won the afternoon contest with relative ease (NYY 8, BAL 5) before knocking off the O's in the nightcap (NYY 11, BAL 8). New York has won 14 consecutive games against the Orioles dating back to last season.
The two teams combined for a whole bunch of home run history Monday. The Yankees hit seven home runs in the doubleheader -- they hit four in the day game and three in the night game -- and, with that, the Orioles have now allowed the most home runs in a single season in American League history. Here is the all-time homers allowed leaderboard:
The Orioles figure to pass the 2016 Reds within a week and they are on pace to allow 338 home runs this year. I get that the ball (may) be juiced and launch angle is all the craze, but my goodness, the Orioles are going to obliterate the all-time homers allowed record. Obliterate.
During the doubleheader, Gleyber Torres continued his dominance of the Orioles, combining to hit three home runs in the two games. He had a solo blast in the afternoon and two three-run homers at night. Torres did not get a chance to hit a third home run in the second game; the Orioles intentionally walked him in his final plate appearance.
Torres has hit 13 home runs in 16 games against the Orioles this season. Only one player has hit more against one team in a single season in history:
- 1936 Lou Gehrig: 14 vs. Cleveland Indians (23 games)
- 2019 Gleyber Torres: 13 vs. Orioles (16 games)
- 1961 Roger Maris: 13 vs. White Sox (18 games)
- 1956 Joe Adcock: 13 vs. Dodgers (17 games)
- 1954 Hank Sauer: 13 vs. Pirates (19 games)
- 1932 Jimmie Foxx: 13 vs. Tigers (22 games)
Note that Torres is the only one of those players to play in the divisional play era. He did it with the unbalanced schedule. Before Torres, Sammy Sosa held the divisional play record with 12 homers against the Brewers in 1998.
Furthermore, Torres now has five -- five! -- multi-homer games against the Orioles this season. That is a new MLB record for multi-homer games against one opponent in a single season, divisional play or otherwise. At 22 years and 242 days, Torres is the youngest player in AL history to reach eight career multi-homer games.
The Yankees went into Monday's doubleheader with 52 homers against the Orioles this year, the most homers any team has hit against any other team in a single season in history. That total is now up to 59 and, keep in mind, these two teams still have games to play Tuesday and Wednesday. I reckon more homer history is coming.
