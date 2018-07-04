Gleyber Torres heads to the disabled list, but the Yankees are 'not overly concerned'
The rookie second baseman has been key to the Yankees' success this season
After Wednesday's win over the Braves (NYY 6, ATL 2), the Yankees placed second baseman Gleyber Torres on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain.
Torres, who's been dealing with hip issues in recent days, was forced the leave the game in the top of the fifth inning with tightness in that right hip flexor. Although manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game that he was "not overly concerned" about Torres' injury, the club wound up making a roster move.
On the season, the ballyhooed rookie has delivered on the advance praise and then some: .294/.350/.555 with 15 home runs in 63 games and plus fielding at the keystone. The Yankees originally acquired Torres from the Cubs as their key part of the 2016 Aroldis Chapman trade.
While Torres is out, the Yankees figure to go with some combination of Neil Walker and Brandon Drury at second base. If recalled, Tyler Wade could also be an option. None of those names are going to match Torres' production, but the Yankees' offense is such that can absorb a drop-off at one position.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Nationals fall below .500
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Marlins don't want to trade Realmuto
Realmuto figures to have plenty of interest leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline
-
MLB DFS, July 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: David Morneau
Jonah Keri talks to family law attorney David Morneau about the disturbing practice of human...
-
Eight teams talking Machado trade
The Manny Machado trade market appears to be taking shape
-
Agent Boras defends Harper's slump
To hear Boras tell it, Harper isn't struggling because he's feeling the walk-year pressure