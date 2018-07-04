Gleyber Torres heads to the disabled list, but the Yankees are 'not overly concerned'

After Wednesday's win over the Braves (NYY 6, ATL 2), the Yankees placed second baseman Gleyber Torres on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain.

Torres, who's been dealing with hip issues in recent days, was forced the leave the game in the top of the fifth inning with tightness in that right hip flexor. Although manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game that he was "not overly concerned" about Torres' injury, the club wound up making a roster move.

On the season, the ballyhooed rookie has delivered on the advance praise and then some: .294/.350/.555 with 15 home runs in 63 games and plus fielding at the keystone. The Yankees originally acquired Torres from the Cubs as their key part of the 2016 Aroldis Chapman trade.

While Torres is out, the Yankees figure to go with some combination of Neil Walker and Brandon Drury at second base. If recalled, Tyler Wade could also be an option. None of those names are going to match Torres' production, but the Yankees' offense is such that can absorb a drop-off at one position.