Gold Glove Award finalists 2019: Five Astros and three Nationals players crack the list
The winners for both leagues will be announced come Nov. 3
On Thursday, Rawlings announced the 2019 Gold Glove Award finalists for both the American and National Leagues. As is always the case, each position has three finalists, and the winner will be chosen through a vote by managers and coaches that has already been conducted. Voters are/were not permitted to choose their own team's players, so as to avoid potential bias. Rawlings has, in recent years, introduced a statistical component as well.
The winners will be announced on Nov. 3 as part of a televised special on ESPN.
Below are the finalists for each league, as sorted alphabetically and by position.
American League
Pitcher
- Jose Berrios, Twins
- Lucas Giolito, White Sox
- Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks
Catcher
- Danny Jansen, Blue Jays
- Roberto Perez, Cleveland
- Christian Vazquez, Red Sox
First base
- Yuli Gurriel, Astros
- Matt Olson, Athletics
- Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
Second base
- Jose Altuve, Astros
- DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
- Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox
Third base
- Alex Bregman, Astros
- Matt Chapman, Athletics
- David Fletcher, Angels
Shortstop
- Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
- Marcus Semien, Athletics
- Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Left field
- Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
- Alex Gordon, Royals
- Robbie Grossman, Athletics
Center field
- Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox
- Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
- Mike Trout, Angels
Right field
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox
- Kole Calhoun, Angels
- Josh Reddick, Astros
National League
Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
- Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks/Astros
- Aaron Nola, Phillies
Catcher
- Austin Hedges, Padres
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals
- JT Realmuto, Phillies
First base
Second base
- Ozzie Albies, Braves
- Adam Frazier, Pirates
- Kolten Wong, Cardinals
Third base
Shortstop
- Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks
- Paul DeJong, Cardinals
- Trevor Story, Rockies
Left field
- David Peralta, Diamondbacks
- Hunter Renfroe, Padres
- Juan Soto, Nationals
Center field
- Harrison Bader, Cardinals
- Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
- Victor Robles, Nationals
Right field
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
- Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Jason Heyward, Cubs
