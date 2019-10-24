Gold Glove Award finalists 2019: Five Astros and three Nationals players crack the list

The winners for both leagues will be announced come Nov. 3

On Thursday, Rawlings announced the 2019 Gold Glove Award finalists for both the American and National Leagues. As is always the case, each position has three finalists, and the winner will be chosen through a vote by managers and coaches that has already been conducted. Voters are/were not permitted to choose their own team's players, so as to avoid potential bias. Rawlings has, in recent years, introduced a statistical component as well. 

The winners will be announced on Nov. 3 as part of a televised special on ESPN.

Below are the finalists for each league, as sorted alphabetically and by position. 

American League

Pitcher

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Left field

Center field

Right field

National League

Pitcher

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Left field

Center field

Right field

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories