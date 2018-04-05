Gold medal curlers throw out five first pitches at the same time, and it goes about how you'd expect
As it turns out, even Olympians can suck at baseball
What's more dangerous than having one bad pitcher throw a first pitch? Having five awful ones do it at the same time.
Maybe the Twins should have vetted Olympic curling gold medalists Team Shuster a little better before asking them to throw out the first pitch at Target Field, because this format didn't work out.
Remember the saying "I'd be more worried if he were throwing at the guy next to me?" Well...
That was Tyler George in the middle, who was apparently sent from the future to destroy reliever Tyler Kinley. His Twitter bio reads "Buy your booze from me!" Hopefully he adds a caveat that says, "... unless you're throwing out a first pitch."
Apparently that was Matt Hamilton that curled the ball. I choose to die on the hill that it would have been better (and safer) for one person to throw it and the rest of the team to sweep the ball.
As it turned out, this basically turned out to be a firing squad situation, as balls came from every which way. The angle behind home plate looks like the inside of a bingo machine at a retirement community.
Team Shuster is continuing to do what they've done since the Olympics: give all of us casual athletes hope that somehow, some way, our dads could eventually become Olympians.
Here's the full video, in case you want to see a curling team walk out extremely cocky and get humbled really quickly.
