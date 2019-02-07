Goodbye to the DL: MLB to change name of disabled list to injured list, report says

When injured players are shelved this coming Major League Baseball season, we're all going to have to make an adjustment to our everyday jargon. The "DL" is no more, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Known as the "disabled list" since 1966, injured players on the big-league club but not on the 25-man roster due to injury will now be on the "IL," apparently. MLB will rename it the injured list. Via ESPN.com:

Major League Baseball will rename the disabled list as the "injured list," a source familiar with the plan told ESPN. The league will make the change out of concern that the term "disabled" for injured players falsely conflates disabilities with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.

The current iterations of the injured list are still the 10-day, where a player remains on the 40-man roster and a 60-day injured list, where a player with a major injury can be temporarily taken off the 40-man roster. However, there have been reports this offseason that the league might go back to a 15-day minimum.

Passan reports that some players are pushing for a 15-day IL for pitchers, as teams -- the Dodgers come to mind -- have been pretty regularly manipulating the roster with the 10-day list since it was lowered after the 2016 season.