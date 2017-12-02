Gordon Blakeley to meet with Liberty Media, per report

Saga may not be over yet.

For those hoping that the Braves could turn the page following MLB’s investigation into infractions on the international market which subsequently led to harsh penalties may be disappointed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien reports that former international scouting director Gordon Blakeley is scheduled to meet with Liberty Media to discuss what high ranking officials knew about the team’s transgressions.

That group apparently includes people who escaped being disciplined by Major League Baseball.

For those keeping score, Blakeley and general manager John Coppolella were forced out at the conclusion of the 2017 season. The MLB came down hard on the Braves for their transgressions on the international market and levied a one-year suspension to Blakeley. Coppolella wasn’t as fortunate receiving a lifetime ban.

Then President of Baseball Operations John Hart came away unscathed as did vice chairman John Schuerholz and CEO Terry McGuirk. Hart was stripped of his role in baseball operations by the Braves who hired Alex Anthopoulos to replace Coppolella. Hart left the organization a few days later.

Blakeley contends that high ranking officials knew what was going on and seems intent on not letting it go. Whether it will have any further impact on the organization remains to be seen.