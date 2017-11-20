Grant Dayton & Josh Ravin are now Braves

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Monday lost pitchers Grant Dayton and Josh Ravin to the Braves to make room on the 40-man roster for pitchers Trevor Oaks and Dennis Santana, who were added to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft in December.

Dayton was claimed by the Braves on waivers and Ravin was designated for assignment. Later Monday evening, Ravin was traded to Atlanta for cash considerations. Both join new Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who worked in the Dodgers front office for the last two years.

Dayton is expected to miss all or most of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 29. The left-hander had a 4.94 ERA in 29 games in 2017, with 20 strikeouts and 12 walks in 23⅔ innings.

In parts of two seasons with the Dodgers, Dayton posted a 3.42 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 18 walks in 50 innings. He turned 30 in November. Both Dayton and his wife thanked the Dodgers for their time with the team.

Thanks @Dodgers and all of the LA fans that made my time there unforgettable! My wife and I made so many incredible memories there. We will always be grateful to have been part of such an amazing team. #blessed #thankyou #LA — Grant Dayton (@GrantDayton) November 21, 2017

So incredibly blessed and thankful for all the Dodgers have done for us.. for believing in Grant from a minor league to major league pitcher and for welcoming us with open arms from the beginning. We will miss you all so much! #dodger2braves #LA2ATL @Dodgers @GrantDayton — Cori Dayton (@CoriDVM) November 21, 2017

Ravin had a 6.48 ERA in 14 games with the Dodgers in 2017, with 19 strikeouts and nine walks in 16⅔ innings.

Thank you to everyone in the @Dodgers organization for the last 4 years. It's been a wild but amazing ride. Looking forward to my future! — Josh Ravin™ (@Freshsqueezed71) November 20, 2017

The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, is out of options. Signed as a minor league free agent in December 2013, Ravin pitched parts of three seasons in Los Angeles, posting a 5.05 ERA in 33 games, with 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 35⅔ innings.

The Dodgers have a full 40-man roster, with 22 pitchers and 18 position players.