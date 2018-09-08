Gregory Polanco's breakout season is over after suffering knee, shoulder injuries on awkward slide

The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the season hoping Gregory Polanco would remind everyone why he was once considered a future star. Polanco did. He hit .254/.340/.499 (128 OPS+) with 23 home runs in 130 games.

Unfortunately, Polanco won't add to those numbers after suffering knee and shoulder injuries on a slide Friday night against the Miami Marlins. As a result of those injuries, he'll miss the rest of the season, according to the Pirates:

Polanco sustained injuries to both his left knee and his left shoulder during the game Friday night that will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2018 season. He sustained a significant bone bruise in his left knee that will require approximately six-to-eight weeks of rest and rehabilitation. Gregory also injured his left shoulder on the same play.

The extent of Polanco's shoulder injury is unclear. Here's a look at Polanco's slide:

Polanco will celebrate his 27th birthday later in the week. He's under team control through the 2021 season, with the Pirates holding options on both his 2022 and 2023 seasons.