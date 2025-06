New York Mets right-hander Griffin Canning exited his start on Thursday night against the Atlanta Braves (GameTracker) in the third inning with what the team is describing as a left ankle injury. He's expected to undergo imaging.

Canning suffered the ailment when, after surrendering a batted ball to Atlanta shortstop Nick Allen, he attempted to change directions on the mound so that he could back up third base. He subsequently went down before being aided off the field by the Mets training staff.

Here's a look at the play in question:

Canning surrendered just one hit and had struck out three batters in 2 ⅔ shutout innings. He was replaced on the mound by fellow right-hander Austin Warren.

The 29-year-old Canning entered Thursday having amassed a 3.91 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 1.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first 15 starts. After a strong introduction to the season, he had struggled as of late, with his ERA swelling from 2.90 entering June to 3.77 at the time of his removal on Thursday. (The Mets as a club have slumped in June, coming into play with an 11-12 mark on the month.)

An IL stint for Canning would continue a season-long trend for the Mets, who haven't yet been able to field their desired rotation at the same time. New York just saw Frankie Montas return from the shelf and Sean Manaea is expected back soon. Still, the Mets are currently without Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and youngster Christian Scott.

The Mets nonetheless entered Thursday's contest with a 47-34 record, putting them a half game out in the National League East behind the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets do hold a 2 ½ game advantage in the race for the top NL wild-card spot over the Milwaukee Brewers.