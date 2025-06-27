New York Mets right-hander Griffin Canning exited his start on Thursday night against the Atlanta Braves, an eventual 4-0 Mets win, in the third inning with what the team described as an ankle injury at the time, though an Achilles injury was what was feared. Friday afternoon, the Mets announced that Canning had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Canning's 2025 season is over. The expected return from a torn Achilles is at least nine months and maybe even 12.

Canning suffered the ailment when, after surrendering a batted ball to Atlanta shortstop Nick Allen, he attempted to change directions on the mound so that he could back up third base. He subsequently went down before being aided off the field by the Mets training staff.

Here's a look at the play in question:

Canning surrendered just one hit and had struck out three batters in 2 ⅔ shutout innings. He was replaced on the mound by fellow right-hander Austin Warren.

The 29-year-old Canning entered Thursday having amassed a 3.91 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 1.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first 15 starts. After a strong introduction to the season, he had struggled as of late, with his ERA swelling from 2.90 entering June to 3.77 at the time of his removal on Thursday. (The Mets as a club have slumped in June, coming into play with an 11-12 mark on the month.)

The IL stint for Canning continues a season-long trend for the Mets, who haven't yet been able to field their desired rotation at the same time. New York just saw Frankie Montas return from the shelf and Sean Manaea is expected back soon. Still, the Mets are currently without Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and youngster Christian Scott. Add Canning to that list.

The Mets nonetheless were able to pull off a win Thursday, giving them a 48-34 record that puts them a half game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.