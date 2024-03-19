Turmoil at the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) may see the ousting of the union's second in command if some players have their way. A group of players have begun seeking the removal of deputy director Bruce Meyer, Tony Clark's No. 2, and lined up former MLBPA lawyer Harry Marino as his would-be replacement, The Athletic and ESPN reported.

Movement apparently started on a text chain with more than 20 players, most or all of whom are union reps, leading to a Zoom call Monday night with Clark that reportedly lasted hours. That call included many player reps and was "sometimes heated," according to The Athletic, though it ended without any resolution. Marino, the former head of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, was reportedly not on the call.

Though the very top-end free agents like Shohei Ohtani (obviously) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto cashed in huge this offseason, there's growing concern among the players that the lesser free agents aren't getting their due, notably the "middle class" players. Even above that, there have been some high-profile free agents struggling to make near what they have asked this offseason, particularly four high-profile Scott Boras clients in Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell (who just signed Monday night) and Jordan Montgomery (who remains unsigned).

Perhaps related, the ESPN report acknowledges a belief that Meyer is "ideologically aligned with Boras," though Meyer "vociferously denied" that this is the case. The players reportedly requested Marino be looped into the call and Clark allegedly denied the request. Meyer and Marino are said to have a strained relationship after working together on the minor-league CBA.

It should be clear that the ESPN report says the players were not unanimous in wanting Marino hired as Meyer's replacement.

Meyer was hired in 2018 and oversaw negotiations with the league to return to play after the COVID shutdown in 2020.

Clark has been the executive director since 2013 and was given a five-year extension in 2022.