The Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals meet in the third and deciding game of their interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis defeated Cleveland 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday night. The Guardians (10-8), who have lost three of five, are 6-6 on the road this season. The Cardinals (9-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak, are 6-5 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. The Guardians lead the all-time series 24-19, including a 14-10 edge in games played at Busch Stadium. St. Louis is a -114 favorite on the money line (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Cardinals money line Guardians -105, Cardinals -114 Guardians vs. Cardinals over/under 8.5 runs Guardians vs. Cardinals run line Guardians -1.5 (+159) Guardians vs. Cardinals picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Cardinals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports betting? Visit our FanDuel promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Guardians vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Cardinals, the model is going Under 8.5 combined runs. The Under has hit in six of their last 10 head-to-head meetings. Cleveland and St. Louis both have bottom-third MLB offenses. The Guardians have a .228 team batting average, 21st-best, while the Cardinals are hitting .227, 22nd-best.

SportsLine's model projects Cleveland pitcher Slade Cecconi will pitch six innings, allowing just 2.3 earned runs. St. Louis, meanwhile, will be led by starting pitcher Dustin May, who will pitch 5.1 innings and allow just 2.3 earned runs. The model says the Under hits in 53% of simulations. Get the Guardians vs. Cardinals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cardinals vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.