The Cleveland Guardians became the second American League team to clinch a playoff berth this season, joining the New York Yankes on Thursday when they beat the Twins in extra innings. The Guardians will be returning to the playoffs after missing out last season. This will mark their third appearance in October in their last five attempts and their first for rookie manager Stephen Vogt.

To be clear: the Guardians have thus far clinched only a playoff spot. They are well positioned to win the American League Central, but that effort will require some additional results to go their way first. When the Guardians do secure the Central -- and it seems like a fait accompli -- it'll mark their fifth division title in a decade.

The Guardians are also in position to clinch a first-round bye, a reward given to the top two teams in both leagues. Cleveland has competition with the Yankees for the top overall spot in the AL. It's possible that jockeying for the No. 1 seed will continue into the season's final weekend based on how things have gone as of late.

To reach this point, the Guardians had to overcome a rotation that has battled injury and underperformance throughout the year: only one member of their Opening Day starting five remains, with that being Tanner Bibee. Otherwise? Shane Bieber was injured and required season-ending surgery after two starts; Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen struggled to gain traction and are now working through their issues in the minors; and Carlos Carrasco was recently designated for assignment.

Cleveland can credit a number of players for helping them make a serious push for the AL's best record anyway, including star third baseman José Ramírez, shutdown closer Emmanuel Clase and the rest of a top-notch (if somewhat anonymous) bullpen, smooth-fielding second baseman Andrés Giménez, and outfielder Steven Kwan.