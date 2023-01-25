One of Terry Francona's most prized possessions has been returned after being stolen. While Francona's two World Series rings remained in his trophy case, his electric scooter turned up missing on Saturday, but he has since gotten it back.

The Cleveland Guardians manager is known for rolling around the city on the scooter, which was reportedly stolen over the weekend. However, it didn't take long for the scooter to be returned safely to Francona, Cleveland Police and the Guardians confirmed to News 5 Cleveland.

The scooter was stolen at Francona's apartment late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said that the scooter went missing between 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, per Cleveland.com.

Francona still had the key and noticed it was missing right before he was leaving to attend Guards Fest, which is the team's fan festival.

On game days, Francona can frequently be seen scooting to and from Progressive Field while also stopping to speak with fans. In 2015, the Guardians gave away a bobblehead of Francona on his scooter before one of their games.

Whatever Francona's pregame ritual is, it has worked for him. Since taking over as Cleveland's manager in 2013, Francona has led the team to an overall record of 845-671 while winning the AL Central four times and reaching the World Series in 2016.

Prior to his tenure with the Guardians, Francona spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and eight with the Boston Red Sox. While in Boston, Francona went 744-552 with a pair of World Series championships.