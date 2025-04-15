Two of the three American League teams who finished with at least 90 wins last season square off Tuesday, as the Cleveland Guardians travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Guardians finished 92-69 last season and currently sit in second place in the AL Central at 8-7. The Orioles ended up 91-71 last year, which secured them a Wild Card berth after the New York Yankees went 94-68. Baltimore has gotten off to a sluggish start this year, as its 6-9 record has put the team in the AL East basement.

Both clubs trot out a starting pitcher who has yet to pick up a win thus far in 2025, with Logan Allen (0-1, 3.60 ERA) getting the nod for the Guardians and Charlie Morton (0-3, 8.78 ERA) doing so for the Orioles.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Morton's strikeouts prop is at 5.5, with the Over favored at -130 and the Under at +102. Despite failing to register a quality start in any of his three outings, Morton's K/9 so far this season is at 11.5—which would be the highest of his career if it sticks throughout the season. On the other side, Allen's strikeout prop sits at 3.5 with the Over at -140 and the Under at +110.

The four players with the shortest odds to go yard in this contest are all Orioles. Tyler O'Neill leads the pack at +390, followed by Gary Sanchez at +480, Gunnar Henderson at +500 and Jordan Westburg at +540. The first Guardians finally appear at +560, with Kyle Manzardo and Jose Ramirez both at that price.

The Orioles are -152 favorites (bet $152 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Guardians are +128 (bet $100 to win $128) underdogs. The total is currently at 8.5 runs, with the Over favored at -124 and the Under at +104.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Guardians-Orioles.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS at BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 4/15 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Guardians +128

Cleveland wins in 43% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-166)

Cleveland covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5 runs

The Under hits in 52% of simulations

Projected score: Orioles 4.5, Guardians 4.1